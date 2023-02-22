Wednesday's contest at Schollmaier Arena has the Baylor Bears (16-10) matching up with the TCU Horned Frogs (7-18) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-59 victory for heavily favored Baylor.

The Bears head into this contest after an 81-77 loss to Iowa State on Saturday.

Baylor vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Baylor vs. TCU Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Baylor 73, TCU 59

Baylor Schedule Analysis

  • Against the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats on November 26, the Bears picked up their signature win of the season, a 75-70 victory.
  • The Bears have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
  • Against Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories.

Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on February 4
  • 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 15/AP Poll)) on January 3
  • 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on February 1
  • 75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 32) on January 7
  • 69-48 at home over Kansas State (No. 69) on January 18

Baylor Performance Insights

  • The Bears put up 73.7 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per contest (142nd in college basketball). They have a +280 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.
  • In 2022-23, Baylor has put up 71.4 points per game in Big 12 action, and 73.7 overall.
  • The Bears score 74.7 points per game at home, and 71.4 on the road.
  • Baylor gives up 56.7 points per game at home, and 71.3 away.
  • While the Bears are posting 73.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, producing 71.4 points per contest.

