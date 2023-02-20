Texas Southern vs. UAPB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (9-15) and Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-23) going head-to-head at Health & PE Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lady Lions, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on February 20.
In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Lady Tigers secured a 72-36 victory over Mississippi Valley State.
Texas Southern vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas
Texas Southern vs. UAPB Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 70, Texas Southern 66
Texas Southern Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers beat the No. 358-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes, 77-61, on January 9, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Texas Southern has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (12).
Texas Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' -407 scoring differential (being outscored by 16.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 61.2 points per game (257th in college basketball) while allowing 77.5 per outing (355th in college basketball).
- Texas Southern is scoring 64.1 points per game this year in conference games, which is 2.9 more points per game than its overall average (61.2).
- Offensively the Lady Tigers have fared better in home games this season, putting up 61.5 points per game, compared to 61.0 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Texas Southern is allowing 70.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 83.4.
- The Lady Tigers have been scoring 61.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 61.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
