Monday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (9-15) and Texas Southern Lady Tigers (2-23) going head-to-head at Health & PE Arena has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lady Lions, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:30 PM ET on February 20.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Lady Tigers secured a 72-36 victory over Mississippi Valley State.

Texas Southern vs. UAPB Game Info

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Texas Southern vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 70, Texas Southern 66

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers beat the No. 358-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes, 77-61, on January 9, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Texas Southern has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (12).

Texas Southern Performance Insights