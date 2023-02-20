Monday's game that pits the Missouri Tigers (16-10) versus the Texas A&M Aggies (6-17) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Missouri, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on February 20.

Last time out, the Aggies lost 65-55 to Auburn on Thursday.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 64, Texas A&M 59

Texas A&M Schedule Analysis

The Aggies' signature win of the season came in a 75-73 victory on January 22 against the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings.

The Aggies have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (nine).

Texas A&M has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (five).

Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

57-49 at home over SMU (No. 80) on December 18

67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 159) on November 23

69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 197) on November 10

73-49 at home over Army (No. 291) on November 13

67-54 at home over Texas Southern (No. 342) on November 20

Texas A&M Performance Insights