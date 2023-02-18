The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-11, 4-9 Big 12) welcome in the Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the West Virginia vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline
BetMGM West Virginia (-6.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings West Virginia (-6.5) 145 -265 +225 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet West Virginia (-6.5) 144.5 -278 +220 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico West Virginia (-6.5) 145.5 -300 +220 Bet on this game with Tipico

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
  • The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • West Virginia has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • In the Mountaineers' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Red Raiders have experienced the 29th-biggest change this season, dropping from +4000 at the beginning to +20000.
  • The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

