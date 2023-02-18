Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-23) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-22) squaring off at Health & PE Arena has a projected final score of 73-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas Southern, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 70-52 loss to Southern in their most recent outing on Monday.
Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas
Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas Southern 73, Mississippi Valley State 64
Texas Southern Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Lady Tigers took down the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes on the road on January 9 by a score of 77-61.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Texas Southern is 1-12 (.077%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.
Texas Southern Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are being outscored by 18.5 points per game with a -443 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.8 points per game (264th in college basketball) and allow 79.3 per outing (359th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Texas Southern puts up more points per game (63.5) than its season average (60.8).
- At home, the Lady Tigers are putting up 0.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than they are on the road (61).
- Texas Southern cedes 73.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 83.4 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers have been putting up 62.4 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 60.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
