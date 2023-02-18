The Texas Southern Tigers (9-17, 5-8 SWAC) are home in SWAC action versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-23, 3-10 SWAC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Texas Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas

Health & PE Arena in Houston, Texas TV: YouTube

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Delta Devils allow to opponents.

Texas Southern is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Delta Devils are the 339th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 48th.

The Tigers record 6.4 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Delta Devils allow (75.3).

When Texas Southern scores more than 75.3 points, it is 5-2.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

Texas Southern puts up 76 points per game in home games, compared to 62.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Tigers have played better at home this season, giving up 72.6 points per game, compared to 73.2 in away games.

Texas Southern is averaging 4.7 threes per game, which is 0.3 more than it is averaging in road games (4.4). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 25.7% at home and 28.1% in road games.

Texas Southern Schedule