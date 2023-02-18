Texas vs. Oklahoma: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Oklahoma Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) will attempt to snap a five-game road losing skid at the Texas Longhorns (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-10.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Texas (-10.5)
|143
|-570
|+410
|PointsBet
|Texas (-10.5)
|143
|-588
|+425
|Tipico
|Texas (-10.5)
|142.5
|-650
|+425
Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Texas has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- In the Longhorns' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
- Oklahoma is 10-14-1 ATS this year.
- Sooners games have hit the over 12 out of 25 times this season.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2200
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), Texas is 10th-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.
- Sportsbooks have made the Longhorns' national championship odds the same now (+2200) compared to the start of the season (+2200).
- Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.3%.
