Saturday's contest between the Kansas State Wildcats (15-11) and the TCU Horned Frogs (6-18) at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 72-62 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last game on Saturday, the Horned Frogs suffered a 70-50 loss to Texas.

TCU vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TCU vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 72, TCU 62

TCU Schedule Analysis

The Horned Frogs' best victory this season came against the George Washington Colonials, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 159) in our computer rankings. The Horned Frogs brought home the 70-58 win at home on December 5.

The Horned Frogs have 12 losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, the most in the nation.

TCU 2022-23 Best Wins

69-62 at home over Lipscomb (No. 188) on November 7

74-67 at home over UTSA (No. 208) on November 16

56-45 at home over Grambling (No. 286) on December 18

60-33 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 305) on November 29

75-32 at home over Nicholls (No. 354) on December 21

TCU Performance Insights