SFA vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-4) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-8) at America First Event Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with SFA coming out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Ladyjacks are coming off of a 72-56 win over Utah Tech in their last outing on Thursday.
SFA vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
SFA vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 70, Southern Utah 63
SFA Schedule Analysis
- On November 26 versus the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 100) in our computer rankings, the Ladyjacks registered their best win of the season, a 67-53 victory at a neutral site.
- SFA has tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (11).
SFA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 129) on January 12
- 79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 137) on February 11
- 75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 147) on December 11
- 72-56 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 166) on February 16
- 99-51 at home over Utah Tech (No. 166) on January 5
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks have a +470 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.1 points per game. They're putting up 77.1 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and are allowing 59.0 per contest to rank 56th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, SFA has put up 76.5 points per game in WAC play, and 77.1 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Ladyjacks are scoring 7.5 more points per game at home (80.8) than on the road (73.3).
- At home SFA is allowing 60.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than it is on the road (61.2).
- The Ladyjacks are posting 74.0 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 3.1 fewer points than their average for the season (77.1).
