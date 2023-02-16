Texas A&M vs. Auburn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M Aggies (6-16) and the Auburn Tigers (13-11) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 68-65 based on our computer prediction, with Texas A&M taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on February 16.
The Aggies head into this game after a 70-62 loss to Mississippi State on Sunday.
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Auburn 65
Texas A&M Schedule Analysis
- On January 22, the Aggies registered their signature win of the season, a 75-73 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs, who are a top 50 team (No. 31), according to our computer rankings.
- The Aggies have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (11).
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 117th-most victories.
Texas A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-49 at home over SMU (No. 116) on December 18
- 69-45 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 220) on November 10
- 67-46 at home over Texas State (No. 234) on November 23
- 73-49 at home over Army (No. 248) on November 13
- 67-54 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on November 20
Texas A&M Performance Insights
- The Aggies have a -158 scoring differential, falling short by 7.2 points per game. They're putting up 54.8 points per game, 341st in college basketball, and are allowing 62 per contest to rank 111th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Texas A&M has put up 52.5 points per game in SEC play, and 54.8 overall.
- The Aggies score 58.8 points per game at home, and 49 on the road.
- Texas A&M concedes 57.5 points per game at home, and 68.6 on the road.
- The Aggies are scoring 54.8 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is the same number of points they're averaging for the season.
