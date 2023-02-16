North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the North Texas Lady Eagles (9-15) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (14-10) facing off at UNT Coliseum (on February 16) at 7:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-61 win for North Texas.
The Lady Eagles are coming off of a 69-61 loss to Charlotte in their last game on Saturday.
North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Texas 65, Louisiana Tech 61
North Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Eagles captured their signature win of the season on November 27, when they defeated the Montana State Bobcats, who rank No. 125 in our computer rankings, 66-57.
- North Texas has eight losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.
North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on January 5
- 69-66 at home over Rice (No. 163) on February 4
- 74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 199) on January 28
- 65-54 on the road over Howard (No. 210) on December 18
- 71-45 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on January 16
North Texas Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles are being outscored by 4.4 points per game with a -107 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.1 points per game (222nd in college basketball) and allow 67.5 per outing (258th in college basketball).
- With 67.1 points per game in C-USA action, North Texas is putting up 4 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (63.1 PPG).
- The Lady Eagles are averaging 67.5 points per game this season at home, which is 7.6 more points than they're averaging away from home (59.9).
- North Texas surrenders 65.3 points per game in home games this season, compared to 69.1 in road games.
- The Lady Eagles have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 67 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.9 points more than the 63.1 they've scored this year.
