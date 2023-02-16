Thursday's game between the Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-13) and Tarleton State Texans (7-17) going head to head at Teague Center has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 75-71 loss to UT Rio Grande Valley in their last outing on Saturday.

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 69, Tarleton State 61

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best win this season came in a 92-72 victory on January 7 over the UT Arlington Mavericks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 97) in our computer rankings.

Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 over Montana State (No. 125) on November 25

73-46 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on February 6

71-50 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on January 14

69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 21

78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on December 2

Abilene Christian Performance Insights