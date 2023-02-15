Rockets vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (13-44) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-29) after losing three road games in a row. The Thunder are favored by 9 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Rockets vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet SW
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Rockets vs. Thunder Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 122 - Rockets 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Thunder
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- The Thunder (35-21-0 ATS) have covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 23.9% more often than the Rockets (22-31-4) this season.
- As a 9-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Houston is 5-13-2 against the spread compared to the 1-0 ATS record Oklahoma City puts up as a 9-point favorite.
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Oklahoma City does it more often (55.4% of the time) than Houston (49.1%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Thunder are 7-9, while the Rockets are 13-42 as moneyline underdogs.
Rockets Performance Insights
- Houston is the second-worst team in the NBA in points scored (110.0 per game) and 25th in points allowed (117.9).
- This season the Rockets are second-worst in the NBA in assists at 22.4 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Rockets are 22nd in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.9 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.7%).
- In 2022-23, Houston has taken 62.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.8% of Houston's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 27.2% have been 3-pointers.
