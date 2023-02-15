Wednesday's game that pits the Oklahoma Sooners (20-4) versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-9) at Lloyd Noble Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-67 in favor of Oklahoma, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Red Raiders fell in their last matchup 78-67 against Kansas on Saturday.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 80, Texas Tech 67

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders beat the No. 20-ranked Texas Longhorns, 68-64, on January 18, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Red Raiders are 2-6 (.250%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.

Texas Tech has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 25/AP Poll)) on November 16

78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on February 5

85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 14

72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 54) on November 25

78-66 over Mercer (No. 104) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas Tech Performance Insights