SMU vs. Tulane Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Tulane Green Wave (14-11) versus the SMU Mustangs (15-7) at Devlin Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of Tulane, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Mustangs are coming off of an 81-58 victory against Tulsa in their last outing on Tuesday.
SMU vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
SMU vs. Tulane Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tulane 71, SMU 59
SMU Schedule Analysis
- The Mustangs' signature victory of the season came against the UCF Knights, a top 50 team (No. 9), according to our computer rankings. The Mustangs captured the 61-51 home win on January 3.
SMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-50 at home over Houston (No. 76) on January 21
- 70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 98) on December 4
- 64-46 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on December 7
- 61-54 on the road over Tulsa (No. 117) on January 28
- 81-58 at home over Tulsa (No. 117) on February 7
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game (posting 64.8 points per game, 190th in college basketball, and conceding 58.4 per outing, 47th in college basketball) and have a +141 scoring differential.
- SMU scores fewer points in conference action (60.2 per game) than overall (64.8).
- The Mustangs score 66.8 points per game at home, and 60.1 on the road.
- SMU is conceding fewer points at home (52 per game) than away (65.6).
- The Mustangs are scoring 60.2 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 4.6 fewer points than their average for the season (64.8).
