Mavericks vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (40-18) are favored (by 7 points) to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (31-28) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSW
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Mavericks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 7)
- The Nuggets' .534 ATS win percentage (31-25-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .356 mark (21-35-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Denver (10-8-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (52.6%) than Dallas (4-2) does as a 7+-point underdog (66.7%).
- Denver and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.3% of the time this season (28 out of 58). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (33 out of 59).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 33-11, while the Mavericks are 6-13 as moneyline underdogs.
Mavericks Performance Insights
- Dallas puts up 113.1 points per game and allow 112.4, ranking them 21st in the league on offense and ninth on defense.
- The Mavericks are worst in the NBA in assists (22.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Mavericks are third-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (14.8). They are 11th in 3-point percentage at 36.4%.
- In 2022-23, Dallas has taken 48.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 51.3% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 37.5% of Dallas' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 62.5% have been 2-pointers.
