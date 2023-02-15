Kyrie Irving and his Dallas Mavericks teammates will take on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Irving tallied 36 points, six assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 124-121 loss against the Timberwolves.

We're going to examine Irving's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.2 29.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.0 Assists 5.5 5.4 7.2 PRA 36.5 37.7 42.1 PR 31.5 32.3 34.9 3PM 3.5 3.3 3.7



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Nuggets

Irving's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.2 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.8 points per contest, the Nuggets are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 40.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets are ranked 18th in the league, giving up 25.7 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2022 41 27 5 11 3 3 1

