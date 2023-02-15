Kenyon Martin Jr.'s Houston Rockets face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last action, a 123-104 loss to the 76ers, Martin put up 15 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Martin's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.7 15.2 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.6 Assists -- 1.5 2.0 PRA 23.5 18.7 24.8 PR 21.5 17.2 22.8 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.7



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Thunder

Martin is responsible for attempting 9.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.2 per game.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 8.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the Thunder, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th in the NBA with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.3.

Defensively, the Thunder are ranked 20th in the league, conceding 116.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Thunder have allowed 46.5 rebounds per contest, which puts them 29th in the league.

Allowing 25.5 assists per game, the Thunder are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are 20th in the league, allowing 12.7 makes per game.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 31 4 5 3 0 1 0 2/1/2023 32 18 7 4 1 0 0 11/26/2022 14 3 5 1 0 0 0

