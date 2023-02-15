Jalen Green's Houston Rockets face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Green, in his most recent action, had 29 points, four assists and two steals in a 123-104 loss to the 76ers.

Let's look at Green's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.9 23.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 2.8 Assists 3.5 3.6 4.0 PRA 31.5 29.5 30.6 PR 27.5 25.9 26.6 3PM 2.5 2.5 3.0



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Jalen Green has made 7.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 17.2% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 7.7 threes per game, or 21.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Rockets rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.3. His opponents, the Thunder, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 104.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Thunder have conceded 116.6 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

The Thunder are the 29th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 46.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are ranked 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.5 per contest.

The Thunder are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 22 12 2 4 2 2 0 11/26/2022 34 28 2 9 6 0 0

