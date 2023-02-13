How to Watch the Texas vs. Iowa State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 13
The Texas Longhorns (20-6) will try to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Iowa State Cyclones (15-7) on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 7:00 PM ET.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN
Texas vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns score 13.2 more points per game (76.2) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (63).
- Texas has a 20-4 record when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.
- Texas is 19-4 when it scores more than 63 points.
- The Cyclones put up 16.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Longhorns give up (58.5).
- When Iowa State scores more than 58.5 points, it is 15-5.
- Iowa State's record is 13-5 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.
- The Cyclones are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Longhorns concede to opponents (38.3%).
- The Longhorns make 45.7% of their shots from the field, 7.9% higher than the Cyclones' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Kansas
|W 68-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|2/8/2023
|Texas Tech
|W 80-71
|Moody Center
|2/11/2023
|TCU
|W 70-50
|Moody Center
|2/13/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Moody Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
