Monday's contest at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (15-7) matching up with the Texas Longhorns (20-6) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 13). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-66 win for Iowa State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 70-50 win against TCU in their last outing on Saturday.

Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Texas vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 68, Texas 67

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' signature win this season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 16). The Longhorns took home the 78-58 win at home on January 25.

The Longhorns have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (seven).

Texas has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 46th-most in the nation. But it also has four Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 27th-most.

The Cyclones have tied for the 71st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 7) on January 22

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 21/AP Poll)) on January 15

74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 20) on November 27

72-59 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on January 10

68-65 on the road over Kansas (No. 36) on February 4

Texas Performance Insights