Monday's game that pits the Grambling Lady Tigers (7-16) versus the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (10-13) at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has a projected final score of 70-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grambling, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 13.

The Lady Panthers' last game on Saturday ended in a 69-52 loss to Southern.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 70, Prairie View A&M 63

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Panthers beat the Jackson State Lady Tigers, the No. 72 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 69-65 on January 14, it was their best victory of the season so far.

Prairie View A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Southern (No. 237) on January 4

62-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 253) on January 9

60-54 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 28

92-67 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 7

56-55 at home over Alcorn State (No. 351) on January 16

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights