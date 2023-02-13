The Houston Rockets (13-43) are big, 13-point underdogs as they try to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (36-19) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and SportsNet SW.

Rockets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Monday, February 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and SportsNet SW

NBCS-PH and SportsNet SW Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Rockets vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 121 - Rockets 105

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 13)

76ers (- 13) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



The 76ers have put together a 32-23-0 ATS record this season compared to the 22-30-4 mark from the Rockets.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 13-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Houston covers as an underdog of 13 or more (never covered this season).

Houston and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 48.2% of the time this season (27 out of 56). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (31 out of 55).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 28-12, while the Rockets are 13-41 as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Houston is second-worst in the NBA on offense (110.1 points scored per game) and 25th defensively (117.8 points conceded).

The Rockets are third-worst in the league in assists (22.5 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Rockets are 22nd in the league in 3-point makes (10.9 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

Houston attempts 62.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.6% of Houston's buckets are 2-pointers, and 27.4% are 3-pointers.

