Sunday's game between the South Florida Bulls (22-4) and Houston Cougars (9-13) going head to head at Yuengling Center has a projected final score of 64-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Florida, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Cougars won their most recent matchup 65-60 against Temple on Saturday.

Houston vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Houston vs. South Florida Score Prediction

  • Prediction: South Florida 64, Houston 56

Houston Schedule Analysis

  • On January 10, the Cougars claimed their best win of the season, an 80-42 victory over the UCF Knights, who are a top 50 team (No. 9), according to our computer rankings.
  • Houston has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (eight).

Houston 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 82-36 at home over Tulane (No. 62) on January 29
  • 59-56 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on January 5
  • 65-60 at home over Temple (No. 105) on February 4
  • 60-44 at home over SMU (No. 116) on December 30
  • 63-39 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 204) on January 25

Houston Performance Insights

  • The Cougars put up 66.5 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 61.8 per contest (114th in college basketball). They have a +105 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.7 points per game.
  • Houston has averaged 1.7 fewer points in AAC play (64.8) than overall (66.5).
  • The Cougars average 70.4 points per game at home, and 61.9 away.
  • Houston concedes 58.5 points per game at home, and 63.7 on the road.
  • In their past 10 games, the Cougars are compiling 64.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 66.5.

