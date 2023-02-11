UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game at Redhawk Center has the UT Arlington Mavericks (10-14) going head to head against the Seattle U Redhawks (4-17) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-60 win for heavily favored UT Arlington.
The Mavericks enter this contest after a 64-53 loss to Utah Valley on Thursday.
UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
UT Arlington vs. Seattle U Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Arlington 74, Seattle U 60
UT Arlington Schedule Analysis
- On December 1 versus the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 76) in our computer rankings, the Mavericks registered their signature win of the season, a 67-64 victory on the road.
- The Mavericks have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (five).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Redhawks are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 107th-most defeats.
UT Arlington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-58 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on November 29
- 60-58 at home over Southern Utah (No. 171) on February 6
- 60-56 on the road over Lamar (No. 228) on December 3
- 71-65 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 19
- 102-53 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on November 7
UT Arlington Performance Insights
- The Mavericks' -90 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.5 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per contest (345th in college basketball).
- In WAC games, UT Arlington has averaged 0.5 more points (70.0) than overall (69.5) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Mavericks score 74.4 points per game. Away, they score 64.2.
- At home UT Arlington is giving up 71.3 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than it is away (73.3).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Mavericks are posting 68.7 points per contest, compared to their season average of 69.5.
