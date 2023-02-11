Saturday's contest features the Grambling Lady Tigers (6-16) and the Texas Southern Lady Tigers (1-21) facing off at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-68 victory for Grambling according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Texas Southern Lady Tigers enter this contest after a 66-62 loss to Bethune-Cookman on Monday.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 70, Texas Southern 68

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers defeated the No. 342-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes, 77-61, on January 9, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Lady Tigers are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Texas Southern is 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Texas Southern Performance Insights