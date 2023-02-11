SFA vs. Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (20-4) and Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-6) squaring off at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SFA, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Ladyjacks enter this matchup after a 76-42 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday.
SFA vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
SFA vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 73, Grand Canyon 54
SFA Schedule Analysis
- The Ladyjacks' best win of the season came in a 67-53 victory on November 26 over the Boston College Eagles, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 46) in our computer rankings.
- SFA has three wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
- SFA has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (12).
SFA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 59) on December 11
- 85-72 at home over UT Arlington (No. 97) on January 21
- 80-49 on the road over North Texas (No. 112) on November 16
- 79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on January 12
- 72-46 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on January 19
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks have a +441 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.4 points per game. They're putting up 77.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and are giving up 58.9 per outing to rank 58th in college basketball.
- Offensively, SFA is posting 76.7 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (77.3 points per game) is 0.6 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Ladyjacks have performed better at home this season, scoring 81.0 points per game, compared to 73.5 per game in road games.
- When playing at home, SFA is surrendering 2.0 fewer points per game (59.9) than in road games (61.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Ladyjacks have been racking up 73.8 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 77.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
