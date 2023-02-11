Rice vs. Florida International Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Saturday's contest that pits the Rice Owls (16-6) against the Florida International Panthers (12-11) at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rice, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Owls came out on top in their most recent outing 85-64 against Florida Atlantic on Thursday.
Rice vs. Florida International Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
Rice vs. Florida International Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 68, Florida International 60
Rice Schedule Analysis
- On November 10 versus the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 45) in our computer rankings, the Owls claimed their signature win of the season, an 89-77 victory at home.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Rice is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 25th-most losses.
- The Owls have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (five).
Rice 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-58 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on November 27
- 91-88 at home over Houston (No. 76) on December 10
- 81-74 at home over North Texas (No. 112) on January 19
- 60-57 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 120) on February 2
- 77-64 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 132) on November 16
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (scoring 73.4 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball while giving up 67.9 per contest to rank 272nd in college basketball) and have a +120 scoring differential overall.
- Rice's offense has been less effective in C-USA games this season, scoring 69.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.4 PPG.
- The Owls put up 75.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.3 points per contest.
- In home games, Rice is surrendering 2.0 more points per game (68.8) than on the road (66.8).
- The Owls' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 70.1 points a contest compared to the 73.4 they've averaged this year.
