North Texas vs. Charlotte Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Charlotte 49ers (10-12) against the North Texas Lady Eagles (9-14) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Lady Eagles dropped their last outing 61-52 against UAB on Thursday.
North Texas vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
North Texas vs. Charlotte Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charlotte 66, North Texas 58
North Texas Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Lady Eagles took down the Montana State Bobcats 66-57 on November 27.
- North Texas has seven losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.
North Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 161) on January 5
- 69-66 at home over Rice (No. 163) on February 4
- 74-71 on the road over UTEP (No. 199) on January 28
- 65-54 on the road over Howard (No. 210) on December 18
- 71-45 at home over Florida International (No. 216) on January 16
North Texas Performance Insights
- The Lady Eagles put up 63.2 points per game (216th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (265th in college basketball). They have a -99 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.3 points per game.
- In conference action, North Texas is putting up more points (67.5 per game) than it is overall (63.2) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Eagles average 67.5 points per game at home, and 59.8 on the road.
- At home North Texas is allowing 65.3 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than it is on the road (69.2).
- While the Lady Eagles are posting 63.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 66.6 a contest.
