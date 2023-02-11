Saturday's game between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-9) and Lamar Cardinals (13-10) matching up at American Bank Center has a projected final score of 63-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M-CC, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Cardinals secured a 74-67 victory against Incarnate Word.

Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Lamar vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 63, Lamar 59

Lamar Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Cardinals beat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at home on December 17 by a score of 65-50.

Lamar 2022-23 Best Wins

57-47 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 202) on January 7

82-61 at home over McNeese (No. 288) on December 31

79-48 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on February 2

72-52 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on January 21

74-67 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 295) on February 9

Lamar Performance Insights