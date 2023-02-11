Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Baylor Bears (16-7) against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (17-7) at Gallagher-Iba Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Baylor, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Bears enter this matchup after a 98-92 loss to Oklahoma on Tuesday.
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 72, Oklahoma State 56
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- Against the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bears registered their signature win of the season on February 4, a 76-70 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 3-6 (.333%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins, but also tied for the 26th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 30) on January 3
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on February 1
- 75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 36) on January 7
- 69-48 at home over Kansas State (No. 42) on January 18
- 75-70 over Villanova (No. 51) on November 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears put up 74.6 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while allowing 60.5 per outing (79th in college basketball). They have a +324 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game.
- In conference play, Baylor is averaging fewer points (72.5 per game) than it is overall (74.6) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Bears are scoring 0.7 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than away (75.2).
- At home Baylor is allowing 54.9 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than it is away (67.0).
- While the Bears are posting 74.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, producing 73.4 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.