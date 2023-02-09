How to Watch Texas State vs. Arkansas State on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt) will try to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Texas State Bobcats (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Texas State vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum in San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
Texas State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Red Wolves have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- Texas State has a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 254th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Wolves rank 138th.
- The Bobcats record just 2.9 fewer points per game (64.4) than the Red Wolves give up (67.3).
- Texas State has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 67.3 points.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison
- Texas State is posting 65.5 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 61.8 points per contest.
- In home games, the Bobcats are allowing 2.1 more points per game (66.8) than in road games (64.7).
- Texas State is averaging 4 three-pointers per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, it is shooting 27.2% at home and 29.6% in away games.
Texas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|L 67-58
|Reed Green Coliseum
|2/2/2023
|@ Louisiana
|L 82-63
|Cajundome
|2/4/2023
|@ Troy
|L 68-64
|Trojan Arena
|2/9/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Strahan Coliseum
|2/11/2023
|Old Dominion
|-
|Strahan Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
