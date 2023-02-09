The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-8, 8-3 WAC) will host the Tarleton State Texans (13-11, 6-5 WAC) after winning eight home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Tarleton State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN+

Tarleton State Stats Insights

This season, Tarleton State has a 12-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.7% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are the rebounding team in the nation, the Texans rank 236th.

The Texans score only 2.4 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Thunderbirds give up to opponents (73.5).

Tarleton State is 13-11 when allowing fewer than 84.8 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

Tarleton State is scoring more points at home (80.5 per game) than on the road (59.8).

At home, the Texans concede 61.9 points per game. On the road, they allow 73.3.

Beyond the arc, Tarleton State drains fewer trifectas away (2.9 per game) than at home (6.1), and makes a lower percentage on the road (24.4%) than at home (41.4%) too.

Tarleton State Schedule