Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (16-6) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (11-11) matching up at Bernard Johnson Coliseum in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 66-64 victory for Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on February 9.
In their last game on Saturday, the Bearkats secured a 66-62 victory over Cal Baptist.
Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grand Canyon 66, Sam Houston 64
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- The Bearkats' signature victory this season came against the Cal Baptist Lancers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 124) in our computer rankings. The Bearkats secured the 66-62 win on the road on February 4.
Sam Houston 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-56 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on January 21
- 60-54 on the road over TCU (No. 194) on November 23
- 69-66 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 213) on January 5
- 70-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 28
- 81-66 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 269) on January 19
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +29 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.5 points per game (137th in college basketball) and give up 66.2 per contest (241st in college basketball).
- Sam Houston's offense has been worse in WAC contests this year, posting 67.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 67.5 PPG.
- Offensively the Bearkats have fared better in home games this year, posting 75.0 points per game, compared to 62.3 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, Sam Houston is giving up 63.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 67.8.
- On offense, the Bearkats have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 64.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 67.5 they've racked up over the course of this year.
