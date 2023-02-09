Thursday's game between the Cal Baptist Lancers (11-11) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (11-11) squaring off at Teague Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Lancers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Wildcats secured a 73-46 victory against Utah Valley.

Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

Abilene Christian vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Baptist 74, Abilene Christian 70

Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis

On January 7, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season, a 92-72 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks, a top 100 team (No. 97), according to our computer rankings.

Abilene Christian 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 over Montana State (No. 125) on November 25

73-46 at home over Utah Valley (No. 186) on February 6

71-50 on the road over Utah Valley (No. 186) on January 14

69-65 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 261) on January 21

78-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on December 2

Abilene Christian Performance Insights