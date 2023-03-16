Oddsmakers have given the Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) the 20th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +5000 on the moneyline.

The Aggies play the Penn State Nittany Lions, beginning at 9:55 PM ET on Thursday, March 16 in the First Round. Texas A&M is favored by 2.5 points, and the point total is set at 134.5.

Texas A&M NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +5000 20th Bet $100 to win $5000 Pre-Tournament +5000 20th Bet $100 to win $5000 Pre-New Year +15000 42nd Bet $100 to win $15000 Preseason +10000 32nd Bet $100 to win $10000

Texas A&M Team Stats

Texas A&M's +239 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.2 points per game (139th in college basketball) while giving up 66.2 per contest (65th in college basketball).

Texas A&M has a 22-4 record in games it was listed as favorites, and a 3-5 record in games it was listed as the underdog.

As three-point (or fewer) favorites this season, Texas A&M has posted a perfect 3-0 record. They are 19-4 when favored by more than three points.

Texas A&M Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 6-6 | Q2 Record: 6-1 | Q3 Record: 5-0 | Q4 Record: 8-2

6-6 | 6-1 | 5-0 | 8-2 Texas A&M has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (six).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas A&M is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Texas A&M Players

Wade Taylor IV leads the Aggies in points and assists. He averages 16.5 points per game while tacking on 4.0 assists.

Dexter Dennis paces Texas A&M with 5.7 rebounds per game.

Taylor makes 2.3 threes per game to lead the Aggies.

Texas A&M's blocks leader is Dennis, who collects 0.6 per game. Taylor leads the team by averaging 1.8 steals an outing.

