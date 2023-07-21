TJC takes Emergency Management education to the next level

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tyler Junior College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tyler Junior College, visit https://www.tjc.edu/.

TJC will soon offer a Bachelor of Applied Science in Emergency Management program, for students to advance their professional qualifications in the field of crisis and disaster response.

Beginning in Fall 2023, the program will prepare students already holding associate degrees in related programs to assume advanced responsibilities in leadership and management roles.

Students will learn to prepare for direct disaster response or crisis management activities, oversee disaster preparedness and establish emergency plans and procedures for natural disasters, wartime or technological disasters. They will also learn in-demand skills including communication, decision-making, organization and planning, critical thinking and risk assessment.

“Our online program is designed to incorporate the benefits of a one-on-one educational experience with the built-in support system fostered by participation in a cohort model program,” said Paul Findley, TJC Emergency Management department chair/professor.

“Teamwork is a vital component of the emergency management profession, and we believe that a team-oriented approach to learning will provide students a distinct advantage as they seek employment and career advancement.”

Students will receive personalized attention from professors with real-life experience, and the online format offers flexibility and convenience for students who are already working in public agencies. In addition to the already affordable cost of TJC, tuition reimbursement is possible through some employers.

Careers within the emergency management field are expected to grow by 4 percent over the next decade. Employment opportunities include federal, state and local governments, such as FEMA, hospital systems, nonprofits that work in a response planning capacity, such as Red Cross, among others.

“In addition to municipal and county governments, private industries and businesses, there are numerous opportunities to enter and advance in this field at the state and national level,” said Findley. “This program will introduce concepts related to prevention, mitigation, management and recovery from the many challenges facing each of our communities.”

Selective admission rules apply to the BAS Emergency Management program. Applicants may be eligible for admission if they have earned an associate degree in one of the following: fire protection technology, criminal justice, law enforcement investigations, emergency medical service professions, paralegal or public administration.

The deadline to apply is Friday, July 28, 2023.

This is TJC’s third baccalaureate degree program, in addition to its Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene and Bachelor of Applied Technology in Healthcare Administration.

For more information visit TJC.edu/EMBAS.