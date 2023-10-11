Single Mom goes back to school to pursue career in male-dominated field

At 32 and a single mother of three, Jaymy Villalobos admits that her life isn’t easy. Along with mom duties, she also carries a full-time job, a part-time internship, and she’s learning how to use power tools.

Villalobos is a student in the TJC Industrial Maintenance Technology program. She decided last summer to start classes at TJC to support her children, ages 13, 5, and 2. Her middle child has hereditary spastic paraplegia, a neurological disorder.

“That’s one of the main reasons I decided to go back to school,” she said. “I want to spend more time at home with my son and be able to pay my bills without worrying. He’s been one of my biggest motivations.”

The decision to join TJC’s Industrial Maintenance Technology program came after a visit to TJC West to meet Link Worthen, professor and coordinator of the program. She felt an instant connection to the program and wanted to pursue the degree.

“She came to me in the summer of 2022, and I assured her the Industrial Maintenance degree would change her life,” said Worthen.

“I’ve always wanted to fix things. I’ve always wanted to play with tools,” said Villalobos. “I was thinking about engineering at first, but I actually went and did a walk-through with Mr. Link and saw how they had the labs and everything, and it’s a real hands-on program. I just fell in love with it and said I’m going to do this.”

Through the TJC program, Villalobos also received an internship in Pittsburg, at Cal-Maine Foods, the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the country. The company produces, packages, grades, markets and distributes eggs.

Villalobos is learning how to process eggs in the factory, gaining hands-on experience in industrial maintenance. The internship also provides a three-hour course credit in her curriculum.

She also works full time at the Target Distribution Center in Tyler.

Villalobos says she’s enjoying every aspect of the TJC program and getting to work with her hands, but she admits it’s not easy.

“Now that I’m a single mom ... I have to fix things around my house. It’s one of the hardest things ever. I’m learning as I’m going,” she laughed.

She’s also paving the way and empowering women in a male-dominated field.

“It can be stressful when everyone else is looking at you because you’re female; so yeah, there is a little bit more pressure,” she said.

She has yet to meet another female in the industry, but vows that will not stop her.

Only two semesters away from her Associate of Applied Science degree, she hopes to continue working at Target, within their maintenance department, after graduation.

Worthen has no doubt she’ll be successful.

“She’s a fabulous student, woman and worker, with a very high standard of excellence,” he said.

“Do I love it? Yes, I love it. I love what I’m doing,” Villalobos said. “It’s not typical, but I know if I push myself, I’ll be able to do it. I’m not a quitter. I can do this.”

