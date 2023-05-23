Make Your Passion, Your New Career

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tyler Junior College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tyler Junior College, visit https://www.tjc.edu/

Earn a degree that is uniquely designed for those who are passionate about a career in health and wellness, fitness and/or athletic performance.

As a fitness professional you will test, assess, lead, instruct, train and motivate individuals or groups in all aspects of fitness and wellness. Our program, curriculum and low faculty-to-student ratio are designed not only for you to complete your Associate of Applied Science degree but to prepare you for an industry leading national certification as well.

Our students take part in practical application of skills during a rotation of elite level medical fitness, athletic performance and commercial fitness facilities. You will have the opportunity for hands-on experience right here in East Texas working with some of the most respected professionals in the fitness industry.

Graduates in this program are prepared for and may take the American College of Sports Medicine or the National Strength and Conditioning Association exam to become a certified personal trainer (CPT).

Holding either of these highly respected national certifications along with the Associate of Applied Science in wellness and exercise will earn you the practical and scientific knowledge needed to work in a variety of facilities, including health clubs, gyms, medical fitness centers, athletic performance facilities, universities, corporate fitness centers, and community or public fitness centers in positions ranging from freelance to full time.

The Human Performance program is located in the Robert M. Rogers Nursing and Health Sciences Center, and includes a state-of-the-art human performance laboratory as well as classroom space.

