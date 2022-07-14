Tyler Civic Theatre presents The SpongeBob Musical

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Tyler Civic Theatre and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Tyler Civic Theatre, visit https://tylercivictheatre.com/

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical is a stage musical, co-conceived and directed by Tina Landau with songs by various artists and a book by Kyle Jarrow.

It is based on the Nickelodeon animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants and made its world premiere in June 2016 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago. – Wikipedia

