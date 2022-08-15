Troubadour Festival in Tyler, A Texas BBQ and Music Experience

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Troubadour Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Troubadour Festival, visit https://www.troubadourfestival.com/tyler-bbq

There’s nothing like Texas barbecue, and coming soon you’re going to have over 40 of the best barbecue restaurants in Texas and live music, such as county music star Gary Allan, joining together for one festival!

On Saturday, September 10th, the inaugural Troubadour Festival is coming to The Square in Downtown Tyler, bringing you a Texas BBQ and music experience like you haven’t had before.

“Bringing Troubadour Festival to Tyler has been a vision and a dream that is finally coming true in September. To say we are excited and honored is an understatement,” said Chase Colston, the festival’s promoter and co-owner who created Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival. “Tyler is our hometown, and I spent many years putting on barbecue and music festivals on The Square. Being able to do so again, and doing it with the Troubadour Festival brand, is something we’re excited to do for years to come.”

· Check out all the barbecue restaurants represented at Troubadour Festival

To enjoy all the participating barbecue joints that will be in attendance, you will need to purchase either the Troubadour BBQ + Music or VIP ticket for tastings (see details about each ticket type below). There will be local food trucks and other food options available after 4:00 PM and the participating barbecue restaurants will be able to start selling food at their own discretion.

Headlining the festival will be Gary Allan, a fixture in country music for over 20 years, who will be bringing a show unlike any other to Downtown Tyler. Joining Allan on the main stage will be artists such as West Texas stalwarts Flatland Cavalry, Texas country star Mike Ryan, southern rockers The Steel Woods, and Lindale native Chris Colston. On the Tumbleweed TexStyles Stage, which will be showcasing up-and-coming acts in the Texas scene, you will see East Texas natives Joint Custody and Holly Beth.

Tickets to the Troubadour Festival come in 3 tiers:

· Troubadour Music: $60 - You may enter starting at 4:00 PM with access allowed in all general admission areas, including access to front of the stage in the GA standing room-only area. Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks.

· Troubadour BBQ + Music: $125 - You may enter starting at 1:00 PM with access to both the BBQ and live music aspects of the festival. You will have access to the over 40 barbecue restaurants that will be providing food samples until 4:00 PM.

· Troubadour VIP: $225 - You may enter through a special VIP entrance starting at Noon. With this you get a hour-earlier entrance to the BBQ sampling, a festival t-shirt, and access to an exclusive VIP area with a private bar (two beers on the house), a large shaded tent with tables and chairs, and standing room-only access in front of the main stage.

Children 10 and under are free, and the festival is an all ages event. Click here to purchase your tickets!

Troubadour Festival will be located at The Square in Downtown Tyler, September 10th. The time you are able to enter is based on which ticket tier you purchase. Learn about parking and the general rules by clicking here.

For more information about the inaugural Troubadour Festival, you can check out their website.

