Susan Robinson Jewelry ... Because YOU deserve it!

Susan Robinson Jewelry ... Because YOU deserve it!

(Goshwara)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Susan Robinson Jewelry and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Susan Robinson Jewelry, visit https://www.srjeasttexas.com/

At Susan Robinson Jewelry, we know you…

We know you work,

and you play.

We know you cheer for your little stars,

and you comfort them when they hurt.

At SRJ we know you get out,

and sometimes you just want to stay in.

Most of all we know you laugh

and you love.

At Susan Robinson Jewelry, WE help you stand out.

Treat yourself to something special.

It’s available now at the “new” Susan Robinson Jewelry... Because You deserve it!

Mark your calendar for these upcoming events!

Goshwara Trunk Show

September 21st & 22nd

SRJ Piercing Party & Jude Frances Trunk Show

Thursday, September 28

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Appointments suggested.

Free Ear Piercing with purchase

Click here to learn more or call 903-581-5530