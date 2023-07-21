New Owners! New Location! Now Open!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Susan Robinson Jewelry and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Susan Robinson Jewelry, visit https://susanrobinsonjewelry.com/

We are so excited to announce the NEW owners of Susan Robinson Jewelry, mother/daughter duo, Cyndy Hough and Blake Tucker!

When Cyndy and Blake were told that former owner, Susan Robinson, was retiring and the current location was being torn down, they began praying and searching for a way to save the history of the beloved Tyler business.

We are so excited to have the opportunity to purchase the brand and continue the legacy.

You can expect to see Susan Robinson Jewelry in a new location, just steps away from our former store in a new, bright and beautiful showroom. You will recognize many of the collections that SRJ has always carried with some new and creative selections as well. Many of our employees have made the move with us! Our staff has a total of 95 years of experience in retail jewelry, and we will continue to offer excellent customer service in sales, repairs, and custom designs.

We are so grateful for new beginnings and the incredible support of our community. We recently held our ribbon cutting at 5779 South Broadway!

Stay tuned for updates! Visit us online and on Facebook.