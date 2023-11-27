Best Tree Species for Living Christmas Trees in East Texas

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Sorelle Farms and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Sorelle Farms, visit https://bobwellsnursery.com.

In the heart of East Texas, where the piney woods meet rolling hills, the tradition of having a living Christmas tree has quickly gained popularity for many families in the last couple of decades. People appreciate using the tree inside their home during the holiday season, and then having the option to plant the tree in their yard after the season has passed.

Many residents are turning to evergreen tree species that not only bring festive cheer during the holiday season but also thrive in our unique climate and soil conditions. Among the myriad choices, several stand out for their adaptability, resilience, and aesthetic appeal. Let’s explore the best evergreen tree species for living Christmas trees in East Texas.

1. Leyland Cypress (Cupressocyparis leylandii)

The Leyland Cypress has long been a popular choice for living Christmas trees in East Texas. Known for its rapid growth and feathery, soft foliage, this evergreen conifer makes a striking centerpiece during the holidays. Its ability to adapt to various soil types and resistance to pests contribute to its appeal for local homeowners.

2. Spartan Juniper (Juniperus chinensis ‘Spartan’)

The Spartan Juniper, with its slender, columnar shape, is an excellent choice for those looking to add a touch of elegance to their holiday decorations. Its dense, dark green foliage provides a beautiful backdrop for ornaments and lights. Additionally, Spartan Junipers are known for their hardiness and resistance to diseases common in the region.

3. Blue Point Juniper (Juniperus chinensis ‘Blue Point’)

For a living Christmas tree that exudes a vibrant blue-green hue, the Blue Point Juniper is an ideal option. This juniper species boasts a pyramidal shape, making it visually appealing as a festive focal point. With a tolerance for a range of soil conditions and minimal maintenance requirements, the Blue Point Juniper is a favorite among East Texas residents.

4. Eastern Red Cedar (Juniperus virginiana)

The Eastern Red Cedar is a native evergreen tree that has long been associated with the holiday season. Its rich green foliage and distinctive fragrance make it a timeless choice for Christmas celebrations. Eastern Red Cedars thrive in our area, offering a local touch to holiday traditions while attracting wildlife with their berry-like cones.

5. Arizona Cypress (Cupressus arizonica)

The Arizona Cypress, though not native to East Texas, has found a welcoming home in the region. Its blue-green foliage and conical shape make it a standout choice for a living Christmas tree. Drought tolerance and adaptability to various soil types make the Arizona Cypress well-suited for our climate. Two popular cultivars are the “Blue Ice” and “Carolina Sapphire”.

6. Arborvitae (Thuja occidentalis)

The Arborvitae, also known as the American or Eastern Arborvitae, is a versatile evergreen with several size and growth options. Its scale-like foliage and conical shape make it an excellent choice for those seeking a classic holiday look. Arborvitae adapts well to East Texas soils and requires minimal maintenance.

Choosing a living Christmas tree adds a touch of nature to the holiday festivities. Whether it’s the rapid growth of the Leyland Cypress, the elegance of the Spartan Juniper, or the classic appeal of the Eastern Red Cedar, each tree species mentioned brings its own charm to the Christmas celebration. If you believe this may be the best option for you and your family, consider your preferences, space availability, and local soil conditions when selecting the perfect evergreen tree to make your holidays merry and bright.

