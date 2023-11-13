Make the Piney Woods Wine Trail part of your holiday season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Piney Woods Wine Trail and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Piney Woods Wine Trail, visit https://www.pineywoodswinetrail.com.

Halloween is over, bring on Christmas! Oh wait, there’s a holiday before that one, right? … Ah yes, Thanksgiving! Before breaking out all the snowmen and reindeer décor, we need to focus on the next joyful gathering at hand.

November is a pleasant season of being together and thankfulness. Families and friends traveling across the country or just down the road, all in the efforts of being under one roof.

Do you have a huge family gathering at your home upcoming on Thanksgiving Day? Are you planning a special “get-together” with a few of your fellow work friends? Have you been trying to decide what gift to order for some of your siblings? Why not provide a bottle of wine to celebrate these occasions. Pinot Noir and Viogniers are great for this season.

Looking to get your hands on some Fall inspired wines? Well, your local Piney Woods Wine Trail is here to help, so you can connect with your loved ones over a bottle or two. We have a huge list here of some of the favorites from the Piney Woods wineries. See one you like? Each vineyard also has their own site where you can order wine directly. We hope you’ll pop open a cork of one of these with your family and friends.

Speaking of sharing memorable moments over wine, consider joining one of the many wine clubs that our vineyards have to offer. We can’t think of a better way to consistently enjoy each other’s company than by signing up for a wine club together. Our vineyards offer a variety of packages and plans. We recommend checking out each vineyard’s wine clubs to see what specials they offer! Again, this can be found on each vineyard’s site.

Why not make this Thanksgiving season even more special by hopping in the car and visiting a Piney Woods vineyard near you! Check out our map to find all our wineries. While you’re there, do some taste testing, find out your new favorite wine, and get a gift for someone special.

We want to help you make this season of being together even more meaningful. Bring a friend and come enjoy the scene at one of our Piney Wood Wine Trail vineyards. Can’t make it in person? We’d love to be with you in spirit as you and your family enjoy one of our wines in the comfort of your home.

Happy Thanksgiving.