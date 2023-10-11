It’s Festival Season, and the Piney Woods Wine Trail Brings the Fun to You

It’s Festival Season, and the Piney Woods Wine Trail Brings the Fun to You

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Piney Woods Wine Trail and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Piney Woods Wine Trail, visit https://www.pineywoodswinetrail.com.

Maybe you can’t feel it just yet, but Fall is upon us. It’s pumpkin season! And sweater weather! Scarves and boots! Lattes and hayrides (haunted or otherwise)! But, fun fact: it’s also wine season! Sure, every season is wine season, but what you might not know is that certain types of wines are better suited to certain seasons than others.

That’s where the Piney Woods Wine Trail comes in!

If you’re unfamiliar, the Piney Woods Wine Trail is a collection of more than 20 family-owned wineries, covering nearly all of East Texas, from Naples all the way down to Nacogdoches.

And yeah, you can absolutely grab the map and visit each of them one by one scavenger hunt-style, but...what if the Piney Woods Wine Trail came to you?

See, that’s the other thing about Fall – it’s also festival season. And the Piney Woods Wine Trail absolutely got the memo.

So if you want to taste some of the best the PWWT has to offer, then go ahead and open your calendars, and mark them for...

October 14th – Main Street UnCorked in downtown Sulphur Springs. Taste lots of area wines and enjoy some live music. Learn more here!

October 14th – McKinney Wine & Music Festival at Towne Lake Park! Over 100 wines, grape stomping, live music, food, local vendors, and a lot more. Get all the details here!

October 20th & 21st – The Piney Woods Wine Trail Festival. The namesake! Picker’s Pavilion in Lindale hosts twenty of the fantastic wineries in the PWWT lineup. And you, of course! Learn more here!

October 28th – The Texas Country Reporter Festival in Waxahachie! Wine isn’t the headliner here (that honor goes to Neal McCoy!), but it’s definitely on the menu, as well as events for the whole family, great food, live music and more. Get all the details here!

November 4th – Mt. Pleasant UnCorked at Caldwell Park, close to downtown. The spotlight is on our area wineries and as always they’re ready to impress As are the music stages, kids’ activities, boutique vendors, and everyone else! Learn more here!

It’s a stacked list! And that’s just the festivals. There are also all the girls’ trips, company parties, family gatherings, first dates, holiday outings, and everything else under the sun that any one of the wineries on the Piney Woods Wine Trail would be the perfect location for.

And of course, please remember to enjoy responsibly.

By the way, here’s a million-dollar idea for free, for anyone who wants to grab it: set up a cheese festival right next door to each of these wine festivals. You’ll retire to Cabo in no time.