Take home your new furry friend with Pets Fur People

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/

Just in time for “Adopt a Shelter Dog” month, our latest Peltier Subaru Supports is here to shine a light on those that help our furry friends year after year. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is a no-kill animal sanctuary for dogs and cats in need of their forever home.

From the moment of arrival, a symphony of voices could be heard, all wanting to go home with the visitors who enter the 3-acre grounds. Pets Fur People has been in Tyler since 1968 and houses about 78 dogs and 15-20 cats at a time.

· See the dogs and cats that are available for adoption here

“We’ve got vet techs here who makes sure that they receive their vaccinations, that they receive the medical attention they need,” said Executive Director Gayle Helms. “We have around 600 adoptions a year and have a healthy paws pet service where we do affordable nail trims, some testing, and some basic vaccinations except rabies, so it’s affordable for people to keep their pets.”

Four-legged friends who end up at Pets Fur People are spayed/neutered, microchipped, receive their vaccinations, and health testing before they go home with you. To start the adoption process, you can check out the animals online, fill out an online adoption application, and then speak on the phone with the clinic where you, your family, and any other family pets can have the chance to have a meet-and-greet with the pet you’re inquiring about to make sure it’s a purr-fect fit.

Pets Fur People has volunteer opportunities where helpers (who are 18 & older) can spend time with the animals with no prior experience needed, all will be provided on site. Opportunities to volunteer are Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. To learn about how to volunteer your time at Pets Fur People, click here.

Other than time, donations are also accepted and greatly appreciated. “About 90% of every dollar that comes in, goes to care for the animals here at the shelter,” said Helms. Whether it’s $5 or a monthly donation, all financial support make a difference in keeping the doors open and providing quality care to each animal that calls the shelter home for a time. Donations can be made by visiting the Pets Fur People website.

Hours of Operation

Tuesday-Saturday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM (Closed for lunch 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM)

Pets Fur People is located at 1823 County Road 386 in Tyler, Texas.

If you have any questions or would like to get in contact with Pets Fur People, you can click here to visit their website.

