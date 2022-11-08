Support East Texas veterans with CampV

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/.

November is National Veterans and Military Families Month, and our latest trip with Peltier Subaru Supports brings us to CampV, a one-stop shop for veterans resources that supports veterans and their families from all of East Texas.

CampV, or “Community Assisting Military Personnel & Veterans”, opened near the end of 2019, on a 20-acre plot of land, that provides a more ‘home-y’ approach to providing veteran resources. Co-founders Susan Campbell and Lt. Col. Jim Snow started this project to help the large veteran population in East Texas that has the need for programs and assistance once they return home.

“People drive by this all the time, they have no idea we’re here because they’re looking for a building,” said Campbell. “What we have is like three homes, so it’s welcoming and it’s warm and yet it’s filled with just about everything they need, that’s our goal.”

More than the resource center that CampV provides, with counseling, housing, transportation, and employment being some of what is available, there are extra-curricular programs that provide social settings for veterans and their families to relax with others and have fun. These include activities like archery, Jiu Jitsu, Rally Point Tuesday’s for a free meal and socialization time, or spending time at ‘The Green Room’ where there are books, movies, games.

“When a veteran walks in, they’re amongst family,” said Executive Director Travis Gladhill. “Every single member of the staff, and volunteers, either have military experience or have a direct correlation to the military. We’re always very honest with what we can do and what we can’t do. Just by being that ear that someone needed, or being able to provide a little bit of financial assistance so they could catch up, it’s amazing.”

If you need to contact CampV for services or inquire about assistance, click here to see their contact information for a visit, message, or call.

To help support CampV in their efforts, whether it is with your time or financial support, you can learn more about their volunteer opportunities here, or you can click here to make a donation.

CampV is located at 3212 West Front Street in Tyler. They are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

You can learn more by visiting the CampV website, or checking out their Facebook page.