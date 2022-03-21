Strut Your Mutt this March with Longview PAWS

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/.

This March, our Peltier Subaru Support series spotlight is Longview PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving). According to their website, Longview PAWS was established in 2016 as a 501(c)3 non-profit for the purpose of supporting the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center (LACAC) in Longview. Their mission is to raise awareness in our community of the shelter’s immediate and long-term needs, fundraise for the benefit of the shelter animals, recruit volunteers and new supporters, facilitate donation drives, coordinate and implement community outreach efforts as well as serve as an animal welfare resource for the residents of Gregg County.

“Longview PAWS is the non-profit organization that serves as sort of a right hand to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center,” said Jackie Reynolds, Executive Director of Longview PAWS. “We work closely with the shelter’s team to raise awareness, recruit volunteers and supporters, fundraise and help find solutions for the animals in their care as well as serve as a resource for all animals in our community.”

Longview PAWS also helps initiate from conception to execution many community initiatives, the biggest being the SPAY it FORWARD initiative.

“SPAY it FORWARD is an initiative started in the Fall of 2021 as an effort to help residents of Gregg County who may need a little help financially in getting their animals fixed,” said Reynolds. “PAWS, as the biggest financial investor, along with LACAC and local Veterinarians partnered to create a voucher program where residents can apply for a $100 credit voucher that can be redeemed for spay and neutering surgeries.”

If you’re interested in SPAY it FORWARD, you can find information on the program at longviewpaws.org or by going to the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center to apply.

“Our ultimate goal for all of us is to reduce the number of unwanted animals in our community,” said Reynolds. “The only way to do this is through spay and neuter. If we can continue to fund this initiative through corporate and business sponsorships as well as private citizen donations, we can decrease our stray population and intake numbers in our shelter.”

Longview PAWS also helps give the community a way and avenue to be involved with the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and raise awareness.

“One of Longview PAWS biggest awareness events of the year is Strut Your Mutt,” said Chris Kemper of the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. “Everything we do here at the shelter is family-oriented and family-friendly, and Strut Your Mutt is our biggest event of the year.”

Strut Your Mutt

“Strut your Mutt is a fun, family-friendly celebration of all things dogs,” said Reynolds. “It’s a chance for us to gather, showcase our dogs and promote all the things we do in our shelter and in our community. With usually a crowd of 200+ dogs and double the number of humans, it’s a site. We walk, we dance, we promote local businesses and vendors and we have fun!”

Strut Your Mutt is a one mile Wag Walk where you and your furry friend can both participate.

Strut Your Mutt is happening on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, at 303 HG Mosley Parkway in Longview. Click here to see the event rules.

