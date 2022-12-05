Saving the cool cats & kittens, one rescue at a time

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Peltier Subaru and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Peltier Subaru, visit https://www.peltiersubaru.com/.

For December, our latest trip with Peltier Subaru Supports takes us to The Cat’s Meow Rescue, a local non-profit cat rescue that takes care of cats & kittens who need a sanctuary, who won our Nonprofit Knockout earlier this year!

The Cat’s Meow Rescue, which began in April of 2013, is comprised of multiple cat advocates who foster cats & kittens, with the primary foster being Heather Payer-Smith, the president of The Cat’s Meow Rescue, along with her husband Derek. The cats arrive in the foster homes from local shelters, and sometimes from situations that arise, with many of the kitties having special needs and needing a long-term place that can provide a safe environment to live in.

“We work very closely with our local shelter,” said Heather Payer-Smith. “Any time a cat comes in that ends up being leukemia positive, or FIV positive or has a very obvious special need, she’ll give me a holler, and see if we’re in a position to help.”

The rescue is fully volunteer run, from those that open their homes to kitties in need, or who donate supplies and money to provide healthy lives for the cats. For our cat lovers out there, you are able to adopt many of the kitties currently at the rescue. They are also spayed/neutered, tested for feline leukemia & FIV, have received feline distemper and rabies vaccinations, deworming, flea treatment, comes with 30 days of free pet insurance, and each kitty has been microchipped.

As Payer-Smith told us, the goal of The Cat’s Meow Rescue is to “find homes for those that are adoptable and offer sanctuary to those who may have other needs that are beyond what some people would consider ‘adoptable.’” Experienced individuals or families, who are capable of taking care of a special needs kitty, there is the possibility of still adopting one of those who need extra love and care for their day to day lives.

“The part of rescue that makes this so fulfilling is those instances where you do find that special home for a special cat, whether it’s a regular adoptable kitty or a special needs,” said Payer-Smith. “Making that match for a family that, you know, was just meant to be is so rewarding.”

For interest in becoming a foster home for kitties, check out this link. If you have any questions or would like more information about The Cat’s Meow Rescue, you can visit their website here, or go to their Facebook page to see updates.

Donations can be made from the website, whether it is a wish list item or a monetary donation.

Coming up on December 10th, The Cat’s Meow Rescue & The Catty Shack Cat Rescue are having their 2nd Annual Bingo Bash Fundraiser. It will be from 1:00-3:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall in Kilgore.